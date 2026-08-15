Cockroach Janta Party Instagram vanishes as Abhijeet Dipke accuses Meta
Entertainment
CJP's official Instagram, followed by a massive 26.2 million people, suddenly vanished on Saturday morning, leaving fans confused.
Founder Abhijeet Dipke quickly called out Meta on X, sharing "User not found" screenshots and saying, "They took down the official Instagram handle of Cockroach Janta Party. Bloody cowards!"
CJP recovers Instagram, jabs at critics
CJP announced its account was back up, saying, "We have been able to successfully recover the account."
They also took a subtle jab at critics, hinting that some tried to silence them on Independence Day.