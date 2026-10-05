Cockroach Janta Party says government plans arrests before Delhi protest

Leaders from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) claim the government is planning to arrest them ahead of their big protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10.

The protest is all about demanding Chief Election Commission Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, with CJP alleging problems in how electoral rolls are being revised.

Saurav Das, the party spokesperson, says, "If the government thinks that such dictatorial actions will work, then they are mistaken!" but insists that young people are standing firmly with them.