Cockroach Janta Party says LOC blocked Saurav Das' Oxford trip
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is calling out the Look Out Circular (LOC) that blocked their national co-convenor, Saurav Das, from traveling to Oxford University in the UK.
The Center told the Delhi High Court that Mumbai Police issued the LOC on November 23, but CJP says this move unfairly restricted Das's right to travel.
Delhi High Court seeks Center response
CJP pointed out that neither Das nor his lawyers received any official LOC document and said, "The LOC is clearly an afterthought," Das.
Ratna Singh, who heads legal affairs for CJP, said restricting someone's movement without a clear reason isn't right.
The Delhi High Court has now asked the Center to explain its side and will take up the case again on December 9, 2026.