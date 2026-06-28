'Cocktail 2' starring Kapoor Mandanna Sanon crosses ₹120 cr worldwide
Cocktail 2, the romantic drama starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, has made a splash at the box office, raking in over ₹120 crore worldwide within its first nine days.
Released on June 19 and directed by Homi Adajania, the film held strong even with Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle arriving a week later.
'Cocktail 2' India net ₹78.75 cr
The movie kicked off with ₹13.5 crore on Day one in India and wrapped up its opening weekend at ₹47.5 crore net.
After a midweek dip (pretty normal), Day nine collections matched the previous day at ₹4.25 crore, flat from the previous day.
So far, it's earned ₹78.75 crore net in India (₹93.97 crore gross) plus an extra ₹26.75 crore from overseas.
'Cocktail 2' Adajania directs fresh cast
Cocktail 2 brings in a fresh cast this time around. It is directed by Homi Adajania.