'Cocktail 2' starring Kapoor Mandanna Sanon crosses ₹120 cr worldwide

'Cocktail 2' India net ₹78.75 cr

The movie kicked off with ₹13.5 crore on Day one in India and wrapped up its opening weekend at ₹47.5 crore net.

After a midweek dip (pretty normal), Day nine collections matched the previous day at ₹4.25 crore, flat from the previous day.

So far, it's earned ₹78.75 crore net in India (₹93.97 crore gross) plus an extra ₹26.75 crore from overseas.