Colbert previews co-writing 'Lord of the Rings' with Boyens
Entertainment
Stephen Colbert just dropped an update on his upcoming Lord of the Rings movie, which he's co-writing with his son Peter and Philippa Boyens.
He says it's a massive project that'll need serious time and effort, but he's clearly excited to dive in.
Colbert says they pitched to Jackson
Colbert shared that they pitched to Peter Jackson, who spearheaded both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies: talk about aiming high!
Fresh off winning his 12th Emmy for The Late Show, Colbert took a moment to thank his team, young people, loyal viewers, and especially his wife for their support.