Cole dies in 'House of the Dragon' S3 episode 6
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Criston Cole (played by Fabien Frankel) met his end in House of the Dragon Season three, Episode six.
He led an outnumbered army to an early win, but things went south fast when his forces were trapped and overwhelmed by Rivermen and Winter Wolves.
Team Black rejects Cole surrender
Cole tried to surrender to Team Black but was rejected, then was killed by three arrows, one striking his face.
Gwayne Hightower abandoned him at the worst possible moment, leaving Cole believing he was acting righteously as everything fell apart.
Frankel shared that his character "He regained some sense of purpose, I think, [just] to have it struck down again."
Episode seven drops next week!