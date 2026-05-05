Coleman and Pattinson star in 'The Drama' now streaming
Entertainment
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson team up in The Drama, a new film now streaming.
Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the story follows Emma and Charlie as their wedding week takes an unexpected turn after a major secret comes out.
The movie is packed with twists and keeps you guessing right up to the end.
Prime Video 'The Drama' $24.99/$19.99
You can watch The Drama on Prime Video: buy it for $24.99 or rent for $19.99.
Rentals give you 30 days to start watching and 48 hours to finish once you hit play.
All you need is a free Amazon account; no Prime membership required.