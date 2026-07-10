Coleman channels Athena in Schiaparelli gown at 'The Odyssey' premiere
Entertainment
Zendaya turned heads at the London premiere of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, rocking a custom Schiaparelli gown inspired by Greek mythology.
Her look featured a sculpted white bodice (think ancient armor), a metallic bead-fringe skirt that faded from light to dark, and a dramatic headpiece, totally nailing the goddess Athena vibe.
Coleman switches to green Greek outfit
After her red carpet moment, Zendaya switched to another modern Greek-inspired outfit with green accents.
In The Odyssey, she plays Athena alongside Matt Damon as Odysseus, with Anne Hathaway and Lupita Nyong'o also starring. The movie hits theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026.