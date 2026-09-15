Coleman stuns at 78th Emmy Awards in silver Prada gown

She finished her look with diamond Mikimoto earrings, rings totaling over 5 carats, and a Rolex watch.

Beyond fashion, Zendaya was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria (her third nomination), and said she was "overwhelmed."

She's also been busy promoting The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and gearing up for Dune: Part Three later this year.