Coleman stuns at 78th Emmy Awards in silver Prada gown
Entertainment
Zendaya turned heads at the 78th Emmy Awards, rocking a custom Prada dress covered in silver sequins and a sheer neckline.
Her hair, styled into a chic pixie cut as a nod to Halle Berry, brought just the right mix of elegance and edge, thanks to hairstylist Coree Moreno, who used ghd styling products.
Coleman nominated for 'Euphoria,' says overwhelmed
She finished her look with diamond Mikimoto earrings, rings totaling over 5 carats, and a Rolex watch.
Beyond fashion, Zendaya was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria (her third nomination), and said she was "overwhelmed."
She's also been busy promoting The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and gearing up for Dune: Part Three later this year.