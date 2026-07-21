Coleman wore 'The Odyssey' London Iranian artifact earrings, drawing criticism
Zendaya's choice of earrings at a London event for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is stirring up controversy.
She wore jewelry made from Iranian artifacts dating to around 700 BC (about 2,700 years old as of 2026), and critics say turning such rare pieces into fashion accessories is disrespectful to Iran's cultural history.
Ziwiye hoard provenance stokes cultural debate
The earrings are part of the Ziwiye hoard, discovered in Iran in 1947 but looted by shepherds and later sold in antique markets out of Iran in the 1960s, now scattered in different museums and private collections.
Barron London, who now owns them, says lending them to Zendaya was meant to honor Persian artistry, not for profit.
Still, experts like Professor Sussan Babaie feel using these artifacts as accessories misses their deeper meaning and raises questions about cultural sensitivity in modern fashion.