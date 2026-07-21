Coleman wore 'The Odyssey' London Iranian artifact earrings, drawing criticism

The earrings are part of the Ziwiye hoard, discovered in Iran in 1947 but looted by shepherds and later sold in antique markets out of Iran in the 1960s, now scattered in different museums and private collections.

Barron London, who now owns them, says lending them to Zendaya was meant to honor Persian artistry, not for profit.

Still, experts like Professor Sussan Babaie feel using these artifacts as accessories misses their deeper meaning and raises questions about cultural sensitivity in modern fashion.