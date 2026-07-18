Colman Domingo could write live-action 'The Princess and the Frog'
What's the story
Disney is in the early stages of developing a live-action film inspired by The Princess and the Frog. Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and Slave Play director Robert O'Hara are in talks to write the project, reported Deadline. The movie will be an original idea inspired by Disney's 2009 animated classic, which featured Anika Noni Rose as Tiana.
Plot
Here's more about animated 'The Princess and the Frog'
The Princess and the Frog is a musical fairy tale set in 1920s New Orleans.
It follows Tiana, a waitress who dreams of becoming a restaurant owner.
Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she kisses a frog prince to turn him back into a human, only to find herself in the same predicament.
The film grossed $267 million worldwide and was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature.
Professional journey
On the work front for Domingo and O'Hara
Domingo is currently riding high on the success of his films Michael and Disclosure Day, as well as TV shows The Four Seasons and Euphoria.
He will next direct, produce, and star in the Nat King Cole biopic Unforgettable.
Meanwhile, O'Hara is a renowned playwright and theater director who has previously collaborated with Domingo on Wild With Happy.