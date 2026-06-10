Combs sued over alleged 2007 Hollywood Hills assault of minor
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing new allegations of sexually assaulting a minor at a Hollywood Hills event back in 2007.
According to a lawsuit filed this week, the plaintiff, now an adult actor and filmmaker, says Combs invited him for a private career chat, was offered a drink that left him disoriented, and then made unwanted advances despite his objections.
Combs denies claims while incarcerated
The plaintiff says the incident caused severe emotional distress and blames his agents for not keeping him safe at the event. He's seeking damages from Combs and those agents.
For his part, Combs, currently serving time for unrelated charges, has denied everything through his spokesperson, calling the claims "false and ridiculous."
This case adds to several legal battles he's faced since 2024.