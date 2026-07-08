Combs twins launch 12TWINTY1 while father serves 50-month sentence

Combs's '777' collection honors family

The sisters have been working on 12TWINTY1 for three years, especially after finishing high school in 2025.

Their first collection, called 777, is a nod to their family legacy: the number marks their seven-minute birth difference and was special to both Diddy and their late mom, Kim Porter.

Expect streetwear like $34 tanks and $119 hoodies, all inspired by family and individuality.