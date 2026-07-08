Combs twins launch 12TWINTY1 while father serves 50-month sentence
Entertainment
Jessie and D'Lila Combs, the 19-year-old twin daughters of Sean "Diddy" Combs, are stepping into the spotlight with their new fashion label, 12TWINTY1.
Even though their dad is currently serving a 50-month sentence, he's been giving them advice from afar.
D'Lila says they're focused on building something for themselves: "Our journey is separate."
Combs's '777' collection honors family
The sisters have been working on 12TWINTY1 for three years, especially after finishing high school in 2025.
Their first collection, called 777, is a nod to their family legacy: the number marks their seven-minute birth difference and was special to both Diddy and their late mom, Kim Porter.
Expect streetwear like $34 tanks and $119 hoodies, all inspired by family and individuality.