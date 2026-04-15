Comedian Anudeep Katikala detained in Prayagraj over Pawan Kalyan jokes
Entertainment
Comedian Anudeep Katikala was detained in Prayagraj after a Jana Sena Party member accused him of insulting Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in a YouTube video.
Katikala, who was with his father at the time, had shared jokes about Kalyan and actor Ram Charan that some supporters found offensive.
Katikala faces threats from Kalyan fans
Even after apologizing and explaining that he aimed to spark open conversations about topics like feminism and divorce, Katikala has faced intense backlash.
Disturbing threats from Kalyan's fans, including violent threats and abuse directed at him, were reported.
Despite clarifying his intentions, the online harassment has not let up.