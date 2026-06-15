Comedian Madhur Virli apologizes for 'cuddle after rape' joke

Apology details

Here's what Virli said in his apology

Virli said, "This is to apologize for a video of mine that is currently being shared online. The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago." "I do believe comedy can question ideas and engage with difficult subjects. But certain topics require sensitivity, context, and informed discretion." "When an attempt falls short, the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologize, and do better. This is one of those moments for me."