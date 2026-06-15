Comedian Madhur Virli apologizes for 'cuddle after rape' joke
What's the story
Stand-up comedian Madhur Virli has issued an apology for a controversial joke about rape that resurfaced online recently. The clip is from his 2024 show Love & Latex and sparked immediate outrage, with many calling for action against him. In a statement on his YouTube channel, Virli said he had realized the inappropriateness of the material soon after performing it and removed it years ago.
Apology details
Here's what Virli said in his apology
Virli said, "This is to apologize for a video of mine that is currently being shared online. The clip being circulated is from a performance I did around two years ago." "I do believe comedy can question ideas and engage with difficult subjects. But certain topics require sensitivity, context, and informed discretion." "When an attempt falls short, the only honest thing to do is acknowledge it, apologize, and do better. This is one of those moments for me."
Controversial remarks
The joke that sparked outrage
The controversy started from a clip of Virli's stand-up special where he made comments on rape and sexual assault. He discussed hypothetical rape cases and suggested that a perpetrator might resort to murder if asked to "cuddle" by the victim afterward. The remark drew laughter from the audience but was widely criticized on social media for making light of sexual violence and trivializing survivors' experiences.
Another controversy
Another comedy show row: Pranit More issues 2nd apology
Meanwhile, comedian Pranit More has issued a second apology over the recent "₹370 biryani" controversy. He said, "I deserve this hate. That man [Himanshu Jangra] said many derogatory things, but everyone was laughing so I also got carried away." "This was a big mistake. I could have stopped him then and there and taken a stand. I gave him a platform and that escalated matters so fast."