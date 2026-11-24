Comedian Maheshwari apologizes after insensitive Chhath Puja sindoor joke
Comedian Yash Maheshwari landed in hot water after a joke about Chhath Puja, where he linked the Bihari sindoor tradition to a crude remark, and upset many for being culturally insensitive.
Responding to the criticism, Maheshwari posted a video apologizing and promised to be more thoughtful with his words going forward.
BJP's Jaiswal seeks FIRs across Bihar
While Maheshwari took responsibility and said he'll avoid offending sentiments in future shows, BJP leader Ritu Jaiswal called for FIRs against him across Bihar, calling his comments disrespectful toward both Chhath Puja and Bihari women.
The incident has sparked fresh conversations about where to draw the line between comedy and cultural respect.