Comedian Whitney recovering at home after emergency appendectomy in Nebraska
Entertainment
Comedian Larry the Cable Guy (also known as Daniel Whitney) is bouncing back after an emergency appendectomy.
He was rushed to a Nebraska hospital with severe stomach pain, had surgery, and was discharged just two days later.
Larry let fans know he's "all good" and resting at home.
Whitney posts update 'American Mayhem' paused
Larry joked on X about feeling "pretty sore but vitals good," and thanked his fans for their support, saying he has "unbelievable great fans and friends."
While he recovers, filming for his CBS show American Mayhem is on hold, but production will restart once he's back to full health.