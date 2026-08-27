Comic Con India debuts in Visakhapatnam October 10-11, 2026
Entertainment
Comic Con India is making its Andhra Pradesh debut in Visakhapatnam on October 10-11, 2026, at the Kalam Convention Centre.
This marks a big moment for Vizag's pop culture fans, as the event responds to growing excitement for such conventions in tier-two cities.
Comics, cosplay and tickets from ₹2,999
Get ready for two days packed with comics, anime, gaming, cosplay activities, live music, stand-up comedy, and tons of merch.
Cosplay will be a major highlight, plus chances to meet celebrity guests and join interactive sessions.
Organizers say this Comic Con will blend Vizag's local culture with modern fandom vibes.
Tickets start at ₹2,999, with the official Superfan early-bird pass offering entry for both days along with exclusive merchandise and collectibles.