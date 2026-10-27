Comic Con India to debut in Indore on December 19-20, 2026
Entertainment
Comic Con India is finally making its debut in Madhya Pradesh, landing at Indore's Brilliant Convention Centre on December 19-20, 2026.
Organized by NODWIN Gaming and backed by Crunchyroll, this marks the festival's first-ever stop in the state, a move inspired by Indore's growing pop culture buzz, from cosplay contests to anime meetups.
Comic Con features comics anime merch
Get ready for comics, anime, gaming zones, exclusive merch, and a chance to meet creators and artists up close.
Comic Con India events have drawn over 200,000 fans nationwide before, so if you're into pop culture or just want a fun weekend with friends, this one's worth checking out!