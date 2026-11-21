Is Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert in trouble?
What's the story
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has found himself embroiled in controversy because of his Ahmedabad concert on Saturday. Dr. Panditrao Dharenavar, a Chandigarh-based social activist and associate professor at a government college in the city, filed a complaint against four of the singer's songs for allegedly promoting alcohol, drugs, and gun culture this week. The tracks in question are Patiala Peg, Case, Jatt Fire Karda, and 5 Taara.
Legal action
Complaint lodged ahead of Ahmedabad concert
Dharenavar has filed a written complaint with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in Ahmedabad, reported NDTV.
The complaint was later forwarded to Motera Police Station through the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner's office.
Police recorded his statement on Thursday evening, but no FIR has been lodged yet.
Objections raised
Religious sentiments
Dharenavar has argued that the songs in question promote drinking, substance use, and weapons.
He has also expressed concerns over religious sentiments, stating that performing such songs while wearing a turban is inappropriate.
To back his demand, he cited a Punjab and Haryana High Court order from July 2019 which directed action against songs glorifying alcohol, drugs, and violence at public performances.
Next steps
Threat to approach Gujarat High Court
If the songs are performed at the Ahmedabad concert without any restrictions, Dharenavar has threatened to approach the Gujarat High Court.
His complaint comes after a similar one was filed before Dosanjh's Indore show on November 15.
Following his intervention there too, authorities had asked organizers to omit the same four tracks from the performance.
Security measures
Security arrangements for Ahmedabad concert tightened
Meanwhile, security arrangements for the Ahmedabad concert have been tightened.
More than 1,300 police personnel have been deployed around the stadium, with bomb disposal squads and drones being used to monitor the event and manage crowds.
The concert is part of Dosanjh's Aura India Tour 2026.