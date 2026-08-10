Complaint lodged with Kolkata Police after threats to Sourav Ganguly
Entertainment
A formal written complaint has been lodged with Kolkata Police on behalf of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly's office after he, his wife Dona, and their staff got threatening letters.
While earlier messages were brushed off as personal rants, two recent ones had direct threats that made the family take things seriously.
Mr. Arun identified, Kolkata Police investigating
The written complaint claims that the sender has been identified as Mr. Arun, with the letters traced back to a courier from Belgharia.
Senior officials, including West Bengal's director of security, are now involved, and Kolkata police has already launched an investigation as they investigate what's behind these threats.