Composer Anirudh exits Khan's 'King,' Sachin-Jigar take over, theme remains
Entertainment
Music composer Anirudh has left Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King because of a packed schedule, but his theme track will still feature in the movie. The music duo Sachin-Jigar are now taking over and will build on his work.
King is set to hit theaters December 24, 2026.
'Tu Mil Jaaye' receives mixed reaction
To keep the hype going, the first song Tu Mil Jaaye dropped on SRK's birthday, with vocals by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, with Sheeran performing the English rap.
Reviews are mixed so far, but the track has received mixed reactions, especially since Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan star alongside SRK.