Composer G.V. Prakash Kumar officially divorced singer Saindhavi
Composer G.V. Prakash Kumar and singer Saindhavi, who were childhood friends before tying the knot in 2013, have officially divorced as of September 2025.
The Chennai Family Welfare Court finalized their mutual decision to separate, with Prakash submitting no objection regarding their daughter's care.
The split was amicable, with no disputes over custody reported.
From school friends to life partners
Prakash and Saindhavi's story began back in school, turning into nearly a decade of friendship before they got married.
Even after announcing their separation this year, they've shown respect for each other—Saindhavi even performed at Prakash's Malaysia concert recently.
Their journey has always blended music and partnership, both on stage and off.
Continuing to support each other post-divorce
Post-divorce, both are still going strong in music—Prakash just won his second National Award for Vaathi, while Saindhavi continues performing live.
Though their marriage has ended, they remain committed to co-parenting Anvi and have continued to collaborate professionally and maintain mutual respect in their musical careers.