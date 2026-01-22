Composer Palash Muchhal accused of cheating over failed film deal
Music composer Palash Muchhal has been hit with a cheating complaint in Sangli, Maharashtra.
Sangli-based film financier Vaibhav Mane says he invested ₹40 lakh in Muchhal's project Nazariya after being promised a quick OTT release and solid returns.
The two were introduced by cricketer Smriti Mandhana's father, but when the project stalled and Mane asked for his money back, he claims Muchhal stopped responding.
What's happening now
Mane filed an official complaint late Wednesday, providing payment records and asking police to investigate alleged cheating and financial fraud.
Sangli police say they have received the complaint and are examining the documents, and that further investigation is underway.
This comes just as Muchhal announced his return to films with actor Shreyas Talpade—while viral screenshots alleging infidelity have circulated online.