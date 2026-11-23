Composer Ravichander reception in Chennai sparks viral Dhoni Kumar photos
Composer Anirudh Ravichander's wedding reception in Chennai turned into a fan moment when MS Dhoni and Ajith Kumar, both called Thala by their fans, were spotted together.
Their photos with Sakshi, Shalini, and superstar Rajinikanth quickly went viral, making social media light up.
Ravichander reception drew Rajinikanth, Haasan, Rahman
The guest list was stacked: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, film legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, music icon A.R. Rahman, and former Sunrisers Hyderabad players Kane Williamson and Dale Steyn all showed up.
The celebration followed Anirudh and Kavya Maran's Greece wedding earlier this month; Kavya is also known as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad.