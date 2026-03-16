Oscars: Conan O'Brien trolls AI, Timothée Chalamet in opening monologue

Conan O'Brien, the host of the 98th Academy Awards , delivered a playful yet poignant opening monologue on Sunday night (Monday IST). He joked, "I am Conan O'Brien, and I am honored to be the last human host of the Academy Awards." "Next year it's going to be a Waymo in a tux."

Security concerns O'Brien addressed the Iranian threat to the Oscars O'Brien also referenced the heightened security at this year's Oscars, which was due to alleged threats from Iran following US military strikes. He humorously suggested that the increased security was actually because of "concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities," in response to Timothée Chalamet's recent comments on their commercial value. "They're just mad you left out jazz," O'Brien said, eliciting a smile from Chalamet.

Industry critique The host also took a dig at Amazon and Netflix O'Brien also took a dig at industry heavyweights like Netflix head Ted Sarandos and Amazon. He jokingly said about Sarandos, "It's his first time in a theater! 'What are they all doing, enjoying themselves?! They should be home where I can monetize it!'" He also quipped about the lack of nominations for Amazon MGM Studios, saying, "Also shut out? Walmart, Alibaba, and Chewy. Why isn't the website I order toilet paper from winning more Oscars?!"

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