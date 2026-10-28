'Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie could join MCU's 'Ghost Rider'
What's the story
Connor Storrie, who gained fame as Ilya Romanov in Heated Rivalry, is reportedly in talks to play the antagonist opposite Ryan Gosling in Marvel's upcoming Ghost Rider film. The project is being helmed by Shawn Levy and scripted by Jonathan Tropper, Variety reported. Ghost Rider is scheduled for release on July 28, 2028.
Career trajectory
Storrie's career trajectory since breakthrough role
Before his breakthrough role in Heated Rivalry, Storrie was working as a waiter at Laurel Grill in Culver City.
Since then, he has capitalized on his newfound fame with a Primetime Emmy-nominated guest hosting stint on Saturday Night Live and a supporting role in Sarah Polley's The Bell Jar movie.
Film insights
More on 'Ghost Rider'
The Ghost Rider project is progressing swiftly, with filming set to begin in New York in 2027.
Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced the movie at San Diego Comic-Con this summer.
Gosling has long been a fan favorite to star in a Ghost Rider movie after Nicolas Cage's portrayal of motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze in 2007's origin story and its 2011 sequel.
Character insights
Which version of Ghost Rider will Gosling play?
In the comics, Johnny sells his soul to the devil Mephisto to cure his father's cancer.
When the rights reverted to Marvel Studios, Gabriel Luna played Robby Reyes, a younger Latino version of Ghost Rider, on ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
However, it's still unclear which version Gosling will portray and what exact role Storrie will play.
Mephisto was recently introduced into the MCU by Sacha Baron Cohen in Disney+'s Ironheart series.