Why Pakistani drama 'Dar-e-Nijaat' is being called misogynistic, patriarchal
What's the story
The Pakistani television drama series Dar-e-Nijaat is currently embroiled in controversy over its alleged misogynistic and patriarchal themes. The show has been facing severe backlash on social media, specifically over one clip showing the main character, Zaryab, abandoning sleeveless dresses after marriage. One user wrote, "Like I thought we were getting better to recognize what's good and bad for us? This shit is patriarchy at its finest form y'all can't be this slow."
Social media reactions
'How can people like it?'
Another user tweeted, "Oh God such a misogynistic show. How can people like it? And really? So much drama over sleeveless tops?"
A third said, "And girls are gagging over his looks like gurls bfr, he's sooooooo fu**iiingg mid (sic)."
A comment quipped, "We are never escaping the patriarchy dawg," while a fifth netizen added, "I don't like this show. I don't like how the female lead leaves behind Oxford for marriage."
Twitter Post
See the controversial clip here
So this the abubakar show whole south asia is obsessed with?!!! Yuck yuck yuck. Brainwashing er o ekta limit thake— ๑ (@sunjooe) November 26, 2026
pic.twitter.com/hx8xUnRzGr
Show's popularity
The drama's popularity has led to screening events in India
Dar-e-Nijaat's popularity has spilled beyond television, with fans in India gathering to watch the show together.
Delhi, in particular, has seen several such watch parties.
One such gathering was held on November 21 at Cafe Otenga in Delhi.
Hosted by "Walk With Hamza, Aeshal & Fadiya," the event brought together viewers who wanted to watch and discuss the show with fellow fans.
Event highlights
User shares why event blew up on Instagram
Astha Singh, a social media user who attended the screening, shared her experience and described how the event unexpectedly caught people's attention on Instagram.
India Today quoted her saying, "None of us expected that the event would blow up on Instagram. It was a surprise, and we also got to interact with the show's director."
"The reason the event blew up might be because the show itself is very nice. The show's story is something that many people connect with."
Show's synopsis
More about the drama series
The drama stars Durefishan Saleem as Zaryab, a young woman whose life is upended by heartbreak and betrayal at the hands of her former lover, Zamil (Nameer Khan).
As she tries to move on and start a new chapter with Abu Bakar (Sheheryar Munawar), a gentle, devout man, her past choices and tangled family dynamics catch up with her.