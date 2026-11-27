Another user tweeted, "Oh God such a misogynistic show. How can people like it? And really? So much drama over sleeveless tops?"

A third said, "And girls are gagging over his looks like gurls bfr, he's sooooooo fu**iiingg mid (sic)."

A comment quipped, "We are never escaping the patriarchy dawg," while a fifth netizen added, "I don't like this show. I don't like how the female lead leaves behind Oxford for marriage."