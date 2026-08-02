Coogler names Jonsson T'Challa II in 'Black Panther' at Comic-Con

Big news for Black Panther fans: Winston Duke (M'Baku) just welcomed David Jonsson as the new lead.

Director Ryan Coogler made it official at San Diego Comic-Con, introducing Jonsson as T'Challa II, the son of T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o).

Duke met Jonsson that day and described it as a "new experience."