Coogler names Jonsson T'Challa II in 'Black Panther' at Comic-Con
Entertainment
Big news for Black Panther fans: Winston Duke (M'Baku) just welcomed David Jonsson as the new lead.
Director Ryan Coogler made it official at San Diego Comic-Con, introducing Jonsson as T'Challa II, the son of T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o).
Duke met Jonsson that day and described it as a "new experience."
'Black Panther 3' set December 2028
Duke shared, "We're so happy that we can take this step forward together," reflecting on how much the role has meant to him.
Black Panther 3 will follow T'Challa II's coming-of-age journey after Wakanda Forever, with Letitia Wright reprising her role and Denzel Washington joining the cast.
The film, set for December 2028, will be shot in 70mm under Coogler's direction.