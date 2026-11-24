Cook and Taylor announce they are expecting their 1st child
Comedian Dane Cook, 54, and his wife, Kelsi Taylor, 28, just announced they're expecting their first child.
They shared the news with some sweet black-and-white photos on Instagram, quoting 1 Samuel 1:27 in the caption.
The couple has been open about their age gap since they started dating back in 2017, and now they're excited to start this new chapter together.
Cook and Taylor post ultrasound photos
Their announcement post showed both of them smiling with ultrasound photos in hand, plus a cozy shot of Kelsi cradling her baby bump.
On their Instagram stories, Kelsi said she was "so grateful for this beautiful chapter of [their] lives," while Dane added a simple red heart emoji, clearly both feeling grateful and happy for what's ahead.