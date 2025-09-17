Next Article
'Cooku With Comali' fame Sujitha Dhanush makes OTT debut
Entertainment
Sujitha Dhanush, who won hearts on Cooku With Comali, is stepping into the digital world with Police Police, premiering September 19.
She joins Mirchi Senthil and Shabana in a series that dives into justice and the challenges police officers face.
Fans are curious to see how Sujitha's character will shake things up.
Other cast members and production quality
The show also features Jayaseelan and Sathiya, and promises solid production quality along with a mix of drama and psychological depth.
After her standout roles in Pandian Stores and Samayal Express 2, expectations are high for Sujitha's latest performance.