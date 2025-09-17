'Cooku With Comali' fame Sujitha Dhanush makes OTT debut Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

Sujitha Dhanush, who won hearts on Cooku With Comali, is stepping into the digital world with Police Police, premiering September 19.

She joins Mirchi Senthil and Shabana in a series that dives into justice and the challenges police officers face.

Fans are curious to see how Sujitha's character will shake things up.