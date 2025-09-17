Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' finally hits theaters this week
After nearly 10 years in the making, Anurag Kashyap's film "Nishaanchi" is set to release on September 19, 2024.
The movie stars newcomers Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto, with Kashyap sticking to his original script despite years of waiting for the right team.
Why the long wait?
Kashyap shared that he waited until "everything fell together"—the cast, producers, and studio—before moving ahead.
The project only moved forward after Amazon MGM Studios greenlit it following a chance meeting with Kashyap, who felt confident about his vision thanks to their support.
What to expect from 'Nishaanchi'
Kashyap calls this his most elaborate shoot yet: a raw, rustic masala entertainer inspired by classic Indian cinema legends like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.
The story dives into crime, betrayal, redemption—and tangled sibling destinies—with a nod to the movies that first inspired him.