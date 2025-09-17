Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' finally hits theaters this week Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

After nearly 10 years in the making, Anurag Kashyap's film "Nishaanchi" is set to release on September 19, 2024.

The movie stars newcomers Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto, with Kashyap sticking to his original script despite years of waiting for the right team.