Vijay-Jyotika's 'Kushi' is returning to theaters after 25 years

Kushi is getting a full theatrical re-release thanks to Sakthi Film Factory—the same folks who brought back Ghilli recently. Kushi is also available to stream on Prime Video, but this re-release is all about reliving the big screen experience.

The film's impact over the years

The movie's been remade in Hindi and Kannada, showing just how much people connect with it.

Fans still talk about Vijay and Jyotika's chemistry and Deva's catchy soundtrack.

If you missed it the first time (or weren't even born yet), here's your chance to see why Kushi remains a favorite after 25 years!