Vijay-Jyotika's 'Kushi' is returning to theaters after 25 years
Heads up, Tamil cinema fans—Kushi, the classic rom-com starring Vijay and Jyotika, is making a comeback on the big screen from September 25, 2025.
First released way back in May 2000, this SJ Suryah-directed film follows college friends Shiva and Jenny as their friendship slowly turns into love despite all kinds of misunderstandings.
This is why 'Kushi' is coming back to theaters
Kushi is getting a full theatrical re-release thanks to Sakthi Film Factory—the same folks who brought back Ghilli recently.
Kushi is also available to stream on Prime Video, but this re-release is all about reliving the big screen experience.
The film's impact over the years
The movie's been remade in Hindi and Kannada, showing just how much people connect with it.
Fans still talk about Vijay and Jyotika's chemistry and Deva's catchy soundtrack.
If you missed it the first time (or weren't even born yet), here's your chance to see why Kushi remains a favorite after 25 years!