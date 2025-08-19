'Coolie' box office: Rajinikanth's film earns over ₹200cr in 5 days

Sun TV Network has challenged the "A" certificate in court, saying "Coolie" actually has less violence than some U/A-rated films like KGF and Beast. The case will be heard on August 20.

About 'Coolie'

Even with age limits at theaters, "Coolie" is now one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025, earning over ₹200 crore in just five days.

Starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Aamir Khan alongside Rajinikanth, it's set to stream on Amazon Prime Video later this year—so anyone who missed it at the movies can catch up at home.