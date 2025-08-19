'Harry Potter': HBO's reboot cast revealed, no Daniel Radcliffe yet
HBO has officially announced the main cast for its upcoming Harry Potter reboot, aiming to bring JK Rowling's original books to life in a fresh way.
Dominic McLaughlin steps into the role of Harry, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron.
The Weasley family rounds out with Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George, Ruari Spooner as Percy, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny, and Katherine Parkinson as Molly.
Supporting cast and crew details
The supporting lineup features John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu playing Snape, and Nick Frost taking on Hagrid.
Francesca Gardiner leads the writing team with Mark Mylod directing several episodes.
Production is handled by HBO alongside Warner Bros., Bronte Film & TV, and Heyday Films—with both David Heyman and JK Rowling executive producing.
'Harry Potter' reboot to have 7 seasons
Set for an early 2027 premiere on HBO, this reboot promises seven seasons—one for each book—giving fans a deeper dive into the wizarding world.
Casting for Arthur Weasley and Charlie Weasley is still under wraps, so stay tuned for more updates!