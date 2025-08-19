'Harry Potter': HBO's reboot cast revealed, no Daniel Radcliffe yet Entertainment Aug 19, 2025

HBO has officially announced the main cast for its upcoming Harry Potter reboot, aiming to bring JK Rowling's original books to life in a fresh way.

Dominic McLaughlin steps into the role of Harry, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron.

The Weasley family rounds out with Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George, Ruari Spooner as Percy, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny, and Katherine Parkinson as Molly.