'Cosmic Samson' opens with 75L in Kerala despite mixed reviews
Cosmic Samson, a new Malayalam superhero film starring Sandeep Pradeep, hit theaters in Kerala and pulled in ₹75 lakh on its opening day (November 28).
Even though reviews have been mixed and it's up against Hail Mary plus holdover releases like Ramayana, Scene, and O.M Chapter 1, the movie's story has caught some attention.
Samson Joseph protects family with powers
The film follows Samson Joseph, an unlucky aspiring filmmaker who stumbles upon mysterious powers.
Living with his dad and leaning on his elder sister Sherin, Samson's life gets intense when he uses his new abilities to protect his family from a masked gang.
The cast also features Mukesh, Alphonse Puthren, and Althaf Salim in key roles.