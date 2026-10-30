Coster-Waldau shelters overnight in Kyiv metro during air raid warning
Entertainment
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known as Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones, found himself spending the night in a Kyiv metro station during an air raid warning.
He's currently in Ukraine as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador and shared what it was like to take cover alongside locals, giving followers a real glimpse into everyday life under threat.
Coster-Waldau spotlights Ukraine humanitarian needs
Coster-Waldau called his metro stay difficult, echoing what many Ukrainians face regularly.
His visit isn't just about witnessing events. He's there to spotlight Ukraine's ongoing humanitarian needs and remind the world why support and solidarity still matter, especially with winter on the way.