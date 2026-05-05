Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's 'Peddi' gets new poster
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming sports drama Peddi have officially kicked off the countdown to its release with a brand-new poster. The film, headlined by Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is one of the most awaited projects in Charan's career. The poster features Charan in a relaxed pose, enjoying a biddi. The caption on Instagram read, "His story begins in 30 days #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE IN CINEMAS ON JUNE 4th."
Team insights
Team 'Peddi's big promises about the film
The release date announcement event became a major fan moment, with team members and industry figures sharing their thoughts on the film. Director Sukumar made a bold statement about Charan's performance in Peddi, saying, "You haven't witnessed a performance like this before from Ram Charan." Producer Venkata Satish Kilaru described the film as "an emotional ride," while cinematographer R Rathnavelu hinted at something new within commercial cinema.
Musical success
Chartbuster tracks and their success
The first single from Peddi, Chikiri Chikiri, created a buzz with its unique sound and A.R. Rahman's musical touch. The song has garnered over 200 million views across platforms. The second track, Rai Rai Raa Raa, continued this momentum with its high-energy vibe, already crossing 47 million views on YouTube.