'Peddi' is slated for June 4, 2026 release

Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's 'Peddi' gets new poster

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:49 pm May 05, 202603:49 pm

What's the story

The makers of the upcoming sports drama Peddi have officially kicked off the countdown to its release with a brand-new poster. The film, headlined by Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is one of the most awaited projects in Charan's career. The poster features Charan in a relaxed pose, enjoying a biddi. The caption on Instagram read, "His story begins in 30 days #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE IN CINEMAS ON JUNE 4th."