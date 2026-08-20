Country singer Moore reveals benign neck lump and alcohol struggles

Country singer Justin Moore recently got real about a scary health moment and his struggles with alcohol.

He found a lump on his neck and he and his wife didn't know if it was cancer, but it turned out to be a benign lipoma.

Doctors told Moore the growth was benign and that they could surgically remove it if he wanted, though surgery would be "very, very difficult" and could possibly affect his "singing" and "speaking voice."

He admitted, "So, I was kind of bummed out walking out of the hospital, 'cause at the time we didn't know if it was cancer. We didn't know what it was, you know, and of course your mind takes you to the worst possible places obviously," on Tracy Lawrence's TL's Road House podcast.