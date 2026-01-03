Country star Zach Bryan secretly marries girlfriend in Spain
Country singer Zach Bryan just married Samantha Leonard, 28, in a low-key ceremony in San Sebastian, Spain.
The couple shared the news on Instagram with cozy photos and videos from their end-of-year wedding—one sweet shot shows Bryan lifting Leonard in her white dress while holding a glass of wine.
There's also a clip of him singing Bruce Springsteen's Tougher Than the Rest at the celebration.
How their relationship unfolded (and his past)
Bryan and Leonard's relationship became public on October 18, likely in 2025, when she posted a photo with him and he commented "Spanish eyes."
They went Instagram official for Leonard's birthday in October—Bryan called out her adventurous spirit with a heartfelt post.
Before Samantha, Bryan was married to Rose Madden and later dated influencer Brianna LaPaglia ("Chickenfry") until late 2024—a breakup that got messy with allegations.