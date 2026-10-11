Court approves Ellison's merger into Skydance amid $80B debt

Ellison's path here wasn't easy. He first tried to buy Paramount from the Redstone family, then pulled off another bold move by acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery, outmaneuvering even Netflix in the process.

Some still say he's only made it this far thanks to his dad Larry Ellison's fortune, but David has proven himself with hits like Mission Impossible and Top Gun.

Experts think Skydance might have to sell off some assets to handle its debt, so all eyes are on how Ellison manages this high-stakes challenge.