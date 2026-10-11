Court approves Ellison's merger into Skydance amid $80B debt
David Ellison just got court approval to merge Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery into his company, Skydance.
But there's a big catch: the new media giant now faces a massive $80 billion debt, and plenty of people are questioning whether Ellison can actually keep things running smoothly.
Ellison's acquisitions prompt asset sale speculation
Ellison's path here wasn't easy. He first tried to buy Paramount from the Redstone family, then pulled off another bold move by acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery, outmaneuvering even Netflix in the process.
Some still say he's only made it this far thanks to his dad Larry Ellison's fortune, but David has proven himself with hits like Mission Impossible and Top Gun.
Experts think Skydance might have to sell off some assets to handle its debt, so all eyes are on how Ellison manages this high-stakes challenge.