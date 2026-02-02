Court bars Abhinav Kashyap from making statements against Salman Khan
A Mumbai court has temporarily restrained filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap from making defamatory statements about Salman Khan and his family.
This comes after Salman sued for ₹9 crore, seeking an apology and removal of what the court found to be "prima facie defamatory, derogatory, abusive and insulting" remarks.
The judge made it clear: "Nobody can and nobody should make any defamatory statements against anybody's family."
What did Kashyap say about the Khans?
Between September and December 2025, Kashyap gave 26 interviews on Bollywood Thikana where he accused the Khans of being "convicted criminals" and part of a "jihadi ecosystem," while also taking personal digs at Salman's looks and life.
Even after getting a legal notice from Salman's team, these comments spread widely online.
Court's order on free speech
The court emphasized that free speech doesn't mean you can use abusive language or harm someone's privacy and reputation.
Until further notice, Kashyap is barred from posting or sharing any similar content about the Khans.