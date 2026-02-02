Court bars Abhinav Kashyap from making statements against Salman Khan Entertainment Feb 02, 2026

A Mumbai court has temporarily restrained filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap from making defamatory statements about Salman Khan and his family.

This comes after Salman sued for ₹9 crore, seeking an apology and removal of what the court found to be "prima facie defamatory, derogatory, abusive and insulting" remarks.

The judge made it clear: "Nobody can and nobody should make any defamatory statements against anybody's family."