Court denies Berry restraining order in custody fight with Martinez
Halle Berry and her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, are in the middle of a tough custody fight over their son, Maceo.
Most recently, the court turned down Berry's request for a restraining order against Martinez, following his accusations of child abuse.
Earlier, Berry had been ordered to stay away from both Martinez and Maceo.
Berry can see Maceo under conditions
The legal back-and-forth started in October 2026 and has led to several changes in how custody is handled.
After the latest hearing, Berry's lawyer shared that Halle can now see her son under certain conditions, a decision they're happy about because it shows she's focused on her family's well-being.
Berry's lawyer says, "As we move forward, Halle is determined to continue to focus on the well-being and best interest of her family."