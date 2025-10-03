Court dismisses 'Squid Game'-'Luck' lawsuit: Here's what to know
A US federal court has thrown out Indian filmmaker Soham Shah's lawsuit claiming Netflix's Squid Game copied his 2009 film Luck.
The case, filed in September 2024, argued both stories featured people in debt risking their lives for cash prizes.
But in late September or early October 2025, the judge ruled Shah didn't own Luck's copyright and found no real similarity between the two shows.
'Squid Game' season 2 drops December 2024
Shah said the similarities were "striking" and wanted to stop Squid Game from continuing.
But the judge pointed out that while Luck is more light-hearted and fast-paced, Squid Game is darker and more intense.
Despite all this legal drama, Squid Game is still a huge hit—both its second season (released December 26, 2024) and its third and final season (premiered June 2025) have already aired.