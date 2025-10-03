Court dismisses 'Squid Game'-'Luck' lawsuit: Here's what to know

'Squid Game' season 2 drops December 2024

Shah said the similarities were "striking" and wanted to stop Squid Game from continuing.

But the judge pointed out that while Luck is more light-hearted and fast-paced, Squid Game is darker and more intense.

Despite all this legal drama, Squid Game is still a huge hit—both its second season (released December 26, 2024) and its third and final season (premiered June 2025) have already aired.