Bombay HC protects 'Ramayana' just days before release: Here's how
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming big-budget film Ramayana have secured interim protection from the Bombay High Court against piracy. Bar and Bench reported that the court has restrained unidentified individuals and digital platforms from uploading, recording, or streaming the film without authorization. The order was passed on Monday in a copyright infringement suit filed by Godpower Media Private Limited, which holds the film's copyright and exploitation rights across India and overseas territories.
Film details
'Ramayana' has been made on ₹2,000 crore budget
The court was informed that the first part of Ramayana has been made on a ₹2,000 crore budget, with the two films together costing ₹4,000 crore.
Godpower Media also highlighted an earlier breach where footage from both trailers was secretly recorded and circulated online despite the makers keeping preview screenings invite-only and requiring attendees to sign non-disclosure agreements.
The company approached the court to prevent further leaks or unauthorized sharing of its content ahead of its worldwide release on Thursday.
Legal proceedings
Court acknowledged risk of unauthorized recording, distribution
Justice Madhav Jamdar acknowledged the risk of unauthorized recording and distribution of the film.
"Prima facie, the plaintiff (Godpower) has a real and well-founded apprehension that the film or parts of it will be recorded and uploaded, streamed, or communicated to the public on various platforms," he said.
The court's order also covers unidentified individuals who may attempt to illegally circulate the film.
Anti-piracy measures
Court directs ISPs, social media platforms to act
The court took note of how pirated content resurfaces through mirror websites once the original links are taken down.
Internet service providers (ISPs) and social media platforms must block or remove those links after receiving written notice from Godpower Media.
Lawyers representing Google LLC and other social media platforms did not oppose the company's request and agreed to act on complaints of piracy.
Film information
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
The movie is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
The two-part epic will be released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
It will also be released in IMAX and other premium formats.