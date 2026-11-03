Bombay HC protects 'Ramayana' just days before release: Here's how

The court was informed that the first part of Ramayana has been made on a ₹2,000 crore budget, with the two films together costing ₹4,000 crore.

Godpower Media also highlighted an earlier breach where footage from both trailers was secretly recorded and circulated online despite the makers keeping preview screenings invite-only and requiring attendees to sign non-disclosure agreements.

The company approached the court to prevent further leaks or unauthorized sharing of its content ahead of its worldwide release on Thursday.