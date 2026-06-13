Justin Baldoni ordered to pay Blake Lively's legal fees

Counterstatement

'Lively demanded over $300 million'

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, released a statement saying they "fought and won against a coordinated effort built on allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation, and a smear campaign that never happened." He added that Lively had demanded over $300 million in fees and damages but ended up receiving nothing after 10 of her 13 claims were dismissed. Freedman also claimed there was no sexual harassment or retaliation during the case.