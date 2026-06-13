Justin Baldoni ordered to pay Blake Lively's legal fees
What's the story
Hollywood actor Blake Lively will have her legal fees covered by actor Justin Baldoni, a court has ordered. However, she won't be receiving any damages for the harm caused by his defamation claims. The ruling was made on Friday (local time) and comes after Lively and Baldoni reached a last-minute settlement to avoid a trial over alleged sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us.
Legal proceedings
Lively's request for damages was rejected
The court rejected Lively's request for damages under a California law designed to protect sexual harassment and assault victims from retaliatory defamation claims. US District Judge Lewis Liman explained that the law "does not create an end run around the entire set of carefully crafted federal procedural rules designed to protect the rights of the parties."
Fee assessment
Court to determine how much she should be reimbursed
The court will now determine how much Lively should be reimbursed for her legal fees. Her lawyers are required to submit a detailed breakdown of their hourly rates and the amount of time they spent on the case. Given the high-profile nature of Lively's legal team, led by renowned litigators Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, the total bill could be substantial.
Statement
Lawyers satisfied with ruling
Lively's lawyers released a statement saying they were satisfied with the ruling. They said it showed that Lively brought her claims in "good faith" and "there was no evidence she acted with malice." The statement also emphasized that Civil Code Section 47.1 creates "a path for survivors to hold accountable those who weaponize online attacks and retaliatory lawsuits to intimidate and silence survivors."
Counterstatement
'Lively demanded over $300 million'
Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, released a statement saying they "fought and won against a coordinated effort built on allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation, and a smear campaign that never happened." He added that Lively had demanded over $300 million in fees and damages but ended up receiving nothing after 10 of her 13 claims were dismissed. Freedman also claimed there was no sexual harassment or retaliation during the case.