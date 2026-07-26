'Dhamaal' franchise: How Jaaved Jaaferi shaped Manav's role
What's the story
Jaaved Jaaferi, who is currently enjoying the success of Dhamaal 4, has revealed that he paid close attention to every detail of his character, Manav. The film, directed by Indra Kumar, is the fourth installment in the popular comedy franchise and has reportedly earned over ₹145 crore at the box office since its release on June 10.
Character details
I completely removed the bass from my voice, said Jaaferi
Jaaferi, who has been a part of the franchise since its inception in 2007, said he completely changed his voice and body language to play Manav.
He told PTI, "I completely removed the bass from my voice and added a slight lisp. My body language was slouched and floppy because I wanted him to look physically weaker than the others."
Costume design
He also worked with the costume team
The actor also worked with the costume team to give Manav a unique look.
"Indu ji had told me he is childish, stupid, but loyal. So I thought of the dungaree look and worked with the costume team to give him a unique appearance."
"But I didn't want it to become too caricaturish. It had to feel childlike, but with a certain balance."
On-screen chemistry
On working with Arshad Warsi
Jaaferi further added that working with Arshad Warsi (who plays Adi) has always been easy due to their long-standing friendship.
"I've known him since he started his career as a dancer when he was 18. I've seen him grow."
"He used to come home, and we've always shared a lot of love, affection, and friendship. By the time we worked together, we already had that camaraderie."
Career beginnings
My comic instincts were honed long before films: Jaaferi
Jaaferi said his comic instincts were honed long before films, starting with advertising.
He recalled writing for the iconic Maggi commercials directed by Prahlad Kakkar and featuring Pankaj Kapur. "I wrote many of the situations and dialogues. It eventually became an iconic campaign," he said.
His work as a VJ on Channel V with shows such as Timex Timepass and Videocon Flashback further helped him grow as a comic performer, he added.