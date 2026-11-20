Set in rural Telangana, the film follows Keerthi (Parameswaran) as she tries to balance her own dreams with her dad's wish for a big traditional wedding.

Tharun Bhascker brings some laughs as her unemployed brother-in-law, with VK Naresh and Akhil Uddemari rounding out the cast.

Suresh Bobbili's music adds to the vibe, and despite mixed reviews, it pulled in ₹20 lakh on opening day.