'Crazy Kalyanam' streams on Aha after October theatrical run
Crazy Kalyanam, featuring Anupama Parameswaran and Tharun Bhascker, has just dropped on Aha for streaming in Telugu and Tamil.
After its October theatrical run, you can now catch this small-town rom-com from your couch, perfect for a cozy movie night.
Telangana rom-com opens at 20L
Set in rural Telangana, the film follows Keerthi (Parameswaran) as she tries to balance her own dreams with her dad's wish for a big traditional wedding.
Tharun Bhascker brings some laughs as her unemployed brother-in-law, with VK Naresh and Akhil Uddemari rounding out the cast.
Suresh Bobbili's music adds to the vibe, and despite mixed reviews, it pulled in ₹20 lakh on opening day.