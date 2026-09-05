Cregger's 'The Flood' gets Warner Bros release August 11, 2028
Entertainment
Zach Cregger, known for Barbarian and Weapons, is back with a new sci-fi thriller called The Flood.
Set on a remote space station, the film lands in theaters August 11, 2028 via Warner Bros.
It was delayed back in 2025 after creative differences with Netflix but eventually got picked up for a big-screen release.
Cregger credits wife's space comment
Cregger says The Flood came to life thanks to some last-minute inspiration: he had just five days to pitch an idea to Steven Spielberg when his wife's comment about being trapped in space sparked the story.
While he didn't reveal which movie triggered this spark, he's excited to keep exploring new genres and see where his creativity takes him next.