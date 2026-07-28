'Odyssey' translator blasts Nolan's film: 'Has nothing convincing to say'

Wilson, a professor of classical studies at the University of Pennsylvania, argued that Nolan's adaptation fails to capture the richness of Homer's epic.

"I had hoped that Nolan's affinity with these Homeric themes might push him to new creative heights, and enable him to conjure more believable characters," she wrote.

"Its narrative structure is gimmicky. The writing is abysmal. None of the characters has convincing motivation for their actions or words."